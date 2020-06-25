Coronavirus in US Rockets Again to 34,000+ Cases With Record Rises Across Several States

The US has registered a record rise in coronavirus cases in several of its most populated states.

NATIONALLY around 34,720 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the US. The epicentre of the coronavirus in the US are no longer states such as New York or New Jersey. The virus is now raging in the southern and eastern regions of the US, in states such as Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas with record numbers of new infections detected daily.

California, Texas and Florida all set records for the highest number of new cases in one day. According to local health authorities, new cases and hospitalisations are also rising at their fastest rate yet. Texas reported 5,551 cases on Wednesday, breaking the previous record of 5,489 set the day before. Florida reported 5,511 new cases on Tuesday, the highest number in a single day, according to the Florida Department of Health. Arizona also saw 3,591 new cases in one day. In fact, 26 States have registered notable increases in new cases compared to last week. They include: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The total number of people infected with the disease in the US has now shot up to more than 2.37 million to date. Around 784 people have died in the last 24 hours alone, with the total death tally standing at 121,932, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that the US death toll from the disease will actually surpass 150,000 by July 18. According to the World Health Organisation, the number of global coronavirus infections will reach the 10 million mark by next week, as reported.