Coronavirus Continues to Soar in Brazil Reaching Record 42,000+ cases in Just 24 Hours

The number of coronavirus deaths and new cases continue to soar in Brazil.

THE country clocked a record 42,725 new cases in just 24 hours, according to the Brazil’s Health Ministry. It also registered 1,185 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. The country’s 212 million citizens have mourned the loss of 53,830 victims to the disease to date. A total of 1.18 million people have also been diagnosed with the infection to date. Brazil is the second country in the world, after the US, with the most cases and deaths from the disease to date.

“The Brazilian curve continues to rise sharply and the rise in deaths is getting worse,” according to Domingo Alves, Head of the Health Intelligence Laboratory at the University of Sao Paulo and part of Brazil’s Covid-19 Scientific teams. In fact, according to one prediction, Brazil is on course to overtake the US Covid-19 death toll, which currently stands at 121,932, by August, as reported.