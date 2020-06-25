Congratulations to Father Gerard Daly based in Arroyo de la Miel who celebrates his Golden Jubilee on the Costa del Sol

Euro Weekly News would like to join the Immaculada Church in Arroyo de la Miel in congratulating Father Gerard Daly on the occasion of his Golden Jubilee on Sunday, June 28.

FATHER DALY is a very well-known figure in the community, having been the only English-speaking priest who moved to the area in 2014.

Originally from Ballyshannon in County Donegal, he was ordained in St Peters in Rome and went on to teach, mainly in colleges in Lancashire. When he moved to Spain he created a regular mass in English on Sundays at 1.30pm in the Immaculada Church. After the service, Father Daly began holding a casual get together that welcomes people of all religions and denominations in the hope of bringing the community closer together.

Outside of mass, Father Daly spends time visiting the local hospitals and is also the priest who would oversee the weddings of any Irish and English weddings on the coast.

Congratulations Father Daly!