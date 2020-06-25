Cockroach Infested Storage Units That Criminal Landlords Illegally Charged Migrants €250 to Live in Spain’s Madrid

Liberados en #Madrid 61 inmigrantes que vivían hacinados en un sótano y en varios trasteros en condiciones de insalubridad. Entre las víctimas se encontraban familias con menores, un bebé de pocos meses y una mujer

en avanzado estado de gestación.

Detenidas seis personas. pic.twitter.com/DovHsEYlO0 — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 25, 2020

A gang of criminals in Spain’s Madrid has been arrested for charging migrants, including families with children, around €250 to live in a storage unit.

THE operation revealed the subhuman conditions which these 61 migrants were subjected to live in. For €250 a month, the migrants were renting out small storage unit rooms without any ventilation and with a shared kitchen.

The six individuals responsible for this crime against public health have been arrested for coercion and promotion of illegal immigration.

-- Advertisement --



The area was littered with cockroaches, bedbugs and rats. There was only one bathroom per 10 rooms (each room containing multiple people) and only two kitchens which were used in strict shifts.

Most of the units were about nine squared metres and shared by three or four people who were coerced into paying €250 without any legal certainties such as a lease.

Some of the larger units were partitioned with cardboard and plastic boards in order to make the space as profitable as possible.