Chlorinated Chicken Still Appears to be on the Menu in the United Kingdom

By
John Smith
-
0
Caption: Chlorinated chicken can cluck off Credit: Don Barrett flickr

THERE are suggestions that in order to secure a trade deal with the USA that the British Government will reverse the decision not to allow imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss hasn’t denied this but did tell MPs that food standards will not be lowered to secure new deals.

-- Advertisement --

In the meantime, a National Farmers Union petition calling for the ban of these products has attracted more than one million signatures and the new CEO of Waitrose has said it won’t stock them.




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here