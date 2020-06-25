Chlorinated Chicken Still Appears to be on the Menu in the United Kingdom

THERE are suggestions that in order to secure a trade deal with the USA that the British Government will reverse the decision not to allow imports of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss hasn’t denied this but did tell MPs that food standards will not be lowered to secure new deals.

In the meantime, a National Farmers Union petition calling for the ban of these products has attracted more than one million signatures and the new CEO of Waitrose has said it won’t stock them.