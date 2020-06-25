CDC Predicts up to 150,000 Covid-19 Deaths in US by July 18

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that the nation could see up to 150,000 Covid-19 fatalities by July 18.

According to the CDC, states that will see an increase in Covid-19 deaths include Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Hawaii, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The number of new fatalities from the disease is expected to “stay steady” or “slightly decrease” in the other states.

The number of total Covid-19 deaths stands at 121,932 with 2.37 million confirmed cases in total to date, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University. Around 34,720 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours alone in the US. The epicentre of the coronavirus in the US is no longer New York. The virus is now raging in the southern and eastern regions of the US, in states such as Arizona, California, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas with record numbers of new infections detected daily, as reported.