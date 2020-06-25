Bishop in Spain Told Girls to “Avoid Hell” and “Dress Fashionably but Not Provocatively”

The Bishop of Alcala de Henares in Spain who asked teenage girls to “dress fashionably but not provocatively” in order to “avoid hell” is now facing the repercussions on social media.

THIS Bishop, Juan Antonio Reig Pla, is well-known for his strict ‘morality’ and aversion to both homosexuality and sex outside marriage.

In a controversial Good Friday Mass, the Bishop of Alcala even proclaimed that homosexuals “will find themselves in hell.”

The bishop is renowned for his scandalous comments and remarks about the enemies which include contraceptives, lust, abortion, sex out of wedlock and homosexuals.

Now, social media users on Twitter have decided to call him out for his abusive comments and some even go to say that “the Bishop of Alcala de Henares was born in the wrong millennium.”

Another user @Im_Just_Based argued that these comments make the world very grateful to know that the catholic church barely has any power left. He also notes that if they did have any power, he is sure that they would enforce dress codes just like a jihadist would.