Barbaric Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China to Go On Despite Global Pandemic

The cruel 10-day annual Yulin festival celebrated in China, also known as the dog meat festival, will go ahead despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

THIS sickening festival in which over 10,000 dogs are eaten each year has already begun and will last until July 1.

This Chinese market tradition involves barbaric practices such as blow-torching and boiling dogs whilst they are still alive.

This typically attracts thousands of visitors each year to the city of Yulin, although this year the coronavirus has caused a decrease in figures.

The Chinese government has created various laws to avoid the consumption of canine meat, however, this year the festival will still take place.

Peter Li, a member of the animal organisation known as Politics of China and International Human Society, has announced that he “hopes that Yulin changes, not only for the well-being of animals but also for the health and safety of the people,” who consume them.