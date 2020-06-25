11 Out of 17 Autonomous Communities in Spain Have Coronavirus Outbreaks

Now that Spain has started to relax its measures, the coronavirus crisis has crept back into society and now 11 out of 17 autonomous communities have experienced outbreaks.

Some areas, like Aragon, have even had to take extreme measures such as reverting back to Phase 2 restrictions due to the abundance of new cases.

So far, the autonomous communities which have experienced outbreaks are:

Aragon

Four districts have had to revert back to phase 2 measures and there are currently 165 new cases.

Andalucia

This region currently has 5 outbreaks of the coronavirus in the provinces of Malaga, Granada, Cadiz, Huelva with a total of 137 cases.

Canary Islands

Currently, there is one coronavirus outbreak on the island of Fuerteventura, which originated from a group of migrants who arrived on boats several weeks back.

Basque Country

There is a total of 13 positive cases which are concentrated in Guipuzcoa.

Navarra

There are two outbreaks in Navarra, one in Comarca de Pampola and another in the northern area.

Galicia

There are two outbreaks, one in Lugo all of which belong to a family circle, and another in La Coruña, which involves 9 cases.

Murcia

In Murcia, there are a total of 19 positives and 60 people in quarantine all related to a flight from Bolivia.

Cataluña

There is an outbreak in an elderly home Lleida which has affected 18 people.

Castilla y Leon

As of today, there are 6 outbreaks in the province, two are residences in Valladolid.

Valencian Community

There is an outbreak in Rafelbunyol in the province of Valencia with 7 confirmed cases.

Extremadura

There is a controlled outbreak of 20 confirmed cases in a town called Navalmoral de la Mata.

Madrid

Although no specific regrowth has been reported, 36 nursing homes have restricted access.