WATCH: Transantiago driver’s ‘road rage’ caught on film in Chile

A Transantiago driver’s ‘road rage’ after an alleged row with another driver was caught on CCTV in Chile.

THE vehicle can be seen pulling off risky manoeuvers, running over traffic lights, narrowly avoiding pedestrians and appearing to try to ram a fellow bus, while carrying passengers.

Mayor of La Pintana has denounced the driver for endangering lives after the episode was caught on nearby security cameras last night.

According to reports, the incident occurred after an argument between the driver of the public transport vehicle and a motorist over a collision.

But the exact cause and identity of the driver have not yet been revealed, and the Carabineros (Chile police) claim no other compalints have been reported.