Walking Over Broken Glass and Other Bizarre Requirements for Becoming a Russian Prison Officer

Becoming a prison officer in Russia is no easy task and one of their most bizarre requirements is to walk over broken glass barefoot.

Prisons in Russia are regarded as some of the strictest and most secure facilities in the world, therefore, to become an officer, you must pass a series of equally strengthening tests.

According to the prison system in the country, guards are asked to walk across broken glass whilst barefoot.

The course to become a qualified guard tries to get individuals to “know themselves” and “overcome their greatest fears”.

Other peculiar tasks include walking over ice, which they claim is not only “a fun trick, but a great way to overcome your limitations, fears and insecurities”.

They explain that if this is practised, it can be a great tool for recovery and the prison’s press release states that “all employees exhibit a positive personality at the end of their employment”.