Travel Operator Tui Admits Refunds Issues but Says it “did a good job in the circumstances”

TUI has apologised to hundreds of thousands of customers for their holiday refund fiasco after customers with cancelled flights battle to get their money back.

Commercial director Richard Sofer said the company had “held its hands up” over problems at the start of the lockdown, and had put a “huge amount of effort in to rectify the situation”.

Many thousands of furious customers who were already disappointed that their holidays have been cancelled due to the coronavirus then found themselves battling to get their cashback.

“It’s fair to say it was unprecedented,” Sofer said. “The situation was moving quite quickly at the start and I think we’ve held our hands up and admitted, where we didn’t always get it right. My boss, Andrew [Flintham] sent a very sincere note to all our customers to explain that.”

Tui Refund Fiasco

Managing Director Andrew Flintham sent out an email to customers saying “sorry” for the way the UK’s biggest tour operator had dealt with the situation.

The company had told customers they had to wait until they received a credit note – which for some took weeks – before they could cash it in for their full refund.