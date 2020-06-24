The Spanish Ministry For Equality Is Committed In Guaranteeing The Right For Trans People To Self-Determination

Ahead of Pride, the Ministry for Equality is taking the first steps towards a law that had until now, remained in Congress pending approval.

The law aims to “recognize as a right” the “self-determination of trans people” as well as other measures to protect the LGBTQI community, despite Government spokesperson María Jesús Montero, avoiding the debate on Tuesday after internal arguments from PSOE were leaked that seemed to reject the measure.

The right to self-determination will erase the need for a psychological evaluation and the compulsory two-year hormone treatment to be able to change a person’s gender on official documents and is included within the new LGBTQI law as well as the Trans Law proposed by the Government in the coalition agreement.

Regardless of the reservations within the PSOE party, the General Directorate of Sexual Diversity and LGBT Rights has presented the ministry’s campaign for Pride 2020, headed by the slogan “Now, more than ever, Pride”.

During the presentation, Montero addressed the trans community “I want you to know that your lives matter and as an institution, we are not going to backpedal. This Government will do everything it can to ensure your lives are the same as everyone else’s, dignified, free, and most importantly, happy”.