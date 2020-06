IN order to allow for repairs to be undertaken on the glass platform, the Gibraltar Skywalk will be closed to the public from Monday June 29 until Wednesday July 8.

This large glass bridge sited part way up the Rock has become a popular attraction for visitors after it was opened by the original Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in 2018.

Members of the public may see preparatory works being undertaken later this week but no closures are anticipated before Monday.