Sun bed Wars!

In order to comply with new rules, numbers on beaches are being strictly controlled leading to sunbathers complaining of having to wait up to an hour to get on the sand.

Some beaches have been closed before midday over fears they could become overcrowded.

And traffic lights which turn red when the beach is full have been installed along the coast.

Despite this in one resort people risked fines by ignoring orders from beach monitors to wait for permission, this forced police to respond by sending more officers to the area.

But police closed the access road to picturesque Maro Beach near Nerja after it came close to reaching its maximum capacity limit.

Francisco Arce, councillor for Beaches for Nerja Town Hall, confirmed yesterday that the beach was closed by 1pm

She said: “The access road to Maro beach was closed after it reached 90 per cent of its maximum capacity, within the health security measures established because of coronavirus.

“The maximum number of people who can be on Maro beach, so social distancing can be ensured, is 1,127 people.”

In the Galician city of La Coruna, two city-centre beaches were sealed off on Sunday afternoon.

One local, who abandoned plans to take a dip in the sea with her son, said afterwards: “The system is not working well.