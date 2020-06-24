Spain’s Overnight DOUBLING of Covid-19 Cases Sparks Concerns as Country Prepares to Reimpose Local Lockdowns

The spike registered in Spain’s new coronavirus cases today has sparked huge concerns at health authorities across the country, which are now getting ready to reimpose local lockdowns if the numbers continue to rise.

ACCORDING to Spain’s Ministry of Health around 196 cases were registered today – almost double the number of cases registered yesterday (108). Around half of the new cases pertain to Madrid and Aragon. Approximately 50 of these cases were registered in Madrid. Around 49 have been diagnosed in Aragon, which is the epicentre of several outbreaks and as a result has had lockdown measures reimposed, as reported.

Another 28 Covid-19 infections were registered in Catalunia, 19 in Andalucía, 13 in Castille y León, 11 in Navarra, six in the Canary Islands, six in Extremadura, four in the Basque Country, three in Valencia, three in Galicia, two in Cantabria, and finally just one in Ceuta and one in Murcia. Spain remains the third country in Europe with the most cases of the disease – with 247,086 confirmed cases to date, after Russia (606,881) and the UK (306,210).

Additionally, the country registered two more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. Spain’s total death toll from the disease now stands at 28,327. Since the revised death tally (thanks to incorporating a new methodology), Spain has registered fewer coronavirus deaths than the UK (42,927), Italy (34,675) and France (29,720).