Spain’s Government Reassures Nation it has ‘No Intention’ of Bringing Back State of Alarm

Spain’s Health Minister Salvador Illa has reassured the nation today that the Government “has no intention” of bringing back the State of Alarm, despite several coronavirus outbreaks across the country.

The announcement comes as Spain registers almost a doubling of new cases overnight, which has raised alarms at health authorities across the country, as reported. For now Spain’s Government said it is leaving regional premiers and local health authorities to deal with local outbreaks and organise local lockdowns where necessary. This has already happened in the region of Aragon, where towns in the province of Huesca have reverted to back to Phase 2 de-escalation restrictions to contain the outbreak, as reported.

According to Illa, most regions now actually have the coronavirus under control and they are also “controlling local outbreaks well”. So although “the State of Alarm is a useful instrument for the Government in cases of emergency, we have no intention of bringing it back,” he reiterated.