SHOCKED & OUTRAGED: Watch Menorca’s Party Goers Celebrate Spain’s ‘Cancelled’ San Juan

This evening, party-goers decided to go ahead and celebrate the annual San Juan event on the island of Menorca in the Baleares, despite being officially “cancelled”.

This caused “shock” and “outrage” in the local community. In fact, Menorca’s police have confirmed that they have received several calls this evening from “horrified” neighbours complaining about the crowds forming in the street to celebrate the event, with no respect for social distancing.

Given that the official annual San Juan celebrations have been cancelled across the country to contain the virus, some have organised their own street parties to compensate for the “bonfire jumping” beach event to celebrate the official start of the summer. However, the Twitter responses reveal that Spaniards across the country are not impressed – at least not by the latest crowds in Menorca.

In light of the current Covid-19 outbreaks across the country, and several provinces already having to revert back to lockdown restrictions to contain the virus, many view the behaviour as “irresponsible”. As you can see from the Twitter video below (from @xiscocruz) not only were social distancing rules completely ignored, but many were not wearing face masks either. Judging by the responses to the Twitter video, many Spaniards actually believe we’ll see more Covid-19 outbreaks as a result of actions like this.