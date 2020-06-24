Safety top selling point in Costa Almeria resort Roquetas de Mar’s tourism promotion campaign

COSTA Almeria resort town Roquetas de Mar had made safety the key selling point in its national tourism promotional campaign.

Under the slogan, “You and the Sea. This summer, safe, Roquetas de Mar”, the campaign aims to lure visitors from other parts of Spain with promises of extensive beaches, plenty of accommodation, tourism sector quality and experience, and a holiday destination in a province which has registered one of the country’s lowest rates of Covid-19 infection.

-- Advertisement --



It also promises holidaymakers will enjoy an unforgettable experience.

The local authority is running the campaign in regional and national media and on the Madrid metro. There will also be complementary provincial and local campaigns and promotions of local businesses and local agricultural and fishing industry produce.

Unveiling the campaign this week, Roquetas Mayor Gabriel Amat admitted the forecasts for this summer “are not like other years”, but added, “they are better than we thought a few weeks back.”

The Mayor reported that nearly all Roquetas’ hotels will open this year, and said bookings from national tourists are “good.”

According to Amat “Roquetas offers quality and health safety”, referring to the “great work being carried out alongside the Junta de Andalucia so that it stays that way”, and promising to “continue on this line, without letting down our guard at any time.”