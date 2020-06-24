Sadiq Khan moots City Hall move to save £55m, (€48.7m)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed moving the headquarters of the Greater London Assembly from City Hall in a bid to save £55m, (€48.7m), in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis

Khan today announced a consultation on plans to move from the Norman Foster-designed building near Tower Bridge to the Crystal Building in the Royal Docks.

The move would save the GLA £55m,(€48.7m), over a five year period at a time when the body faces the budget shortfall of over the next two years.

Khan warned that the financial shortfall will lead to significant budget cuts across all of the GLA’s services, including public transport, the London Fire Brigade and the Met Police.

The lease for the current building was granted in 2001, with the contract allowing a break after 20 years.

Notice of the decision to move would have to be given by September if the move is to go ahead, City Hall said in a statement.