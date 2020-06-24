Sadiq Khan moots City Hall move to save £55m, (€48.7m)

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has proposed moving the headquarters of the Greater London Assembly from City Hall in a bid to save £55m, (€48.7m), in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis
Khan today announced a consultation on plans to move from the Norman Foster-designed building near Tower Bridge to the Crystal Building in the Royal Docks.
The move would save the GLA £55m,(€48.7m), over a five year period at a time when the body faces the budget shortfall of over the next two years.
The lease for the current building was granted in 2001, with the contract allowing a break after 20 years.
Notice of the decision to move would have to be given by September if the move is to go ahead, City Hall said in a statement.