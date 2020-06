From 22nd June 2020, the official Benalmadena tourist office will be located at Castillo De Bil-Bil.

Originally located at Solymar, the new office will offer more space and is better located to service tourists.

“The new office will offer better guarantees for the prevention of new cases of covid-19” , stated Victor Navas, the Mayor, and counselor of tourism.

The opening hours of the new office are from Monday to Friday from 10.00 to 20.00, and Saturdays from 10.00-16.00