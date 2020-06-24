Police Dismantle One of The Largest Gun Trafficking Networks in Spain With Origins in Costa del Sol’s Malaga

The National Police in Spain has arrested 21 individuals and searched buildings in 15 provinces to dismantle one of the largest gun trafficking networks’ Spain has ever experienced.

This was an important bust in a larger network of arms dealers across the country and a total of 731 firearms have been intervened, some of them were even classified as war weapons.

This organisation’s speciality was to modify or rehabilitate firearms and create fully operational weapons from simulated ones.

This is also known as cannibalization, a procedure which consists of using pieces of different firearms to create complete weapons.

In total, police have carried out 32 searches from which they recovered an abundance of ammunition and hundreds of weapons. Some of the items found also include hand grenades and anti-tank mines.

This operation came into fruition after an arms dealer in Costa del Sol’s Malaga was brought to the attention of the police. It was then discovered that this man had an extensive network of contacts which spanned across the nation.