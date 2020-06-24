Plastic may keep away the virus, but not true love

When it comes to love, plastic can’t stop a hug can convey tenderness, relief, and devotion

The horrible loneliness Agustina Cañamero during the 102 days she and her 84-year-old husband spent physically apart during Spain’s coronavirus outbreak disappeared the second the couple embraced through a screen of plastic film.

Pascual Pérez, her husband, both live in a nursing home in Barcelona,

However during the lockdown Cañamero, 81, stayed at the home she and Pérez used to share. In 59 years of marriage, the couple had never spent so many days apart from each other.

When the Ballesol Puig i Fabra nursing home allowed visits to return with the addition of protective screens, Cañamero was among the first to arrive.

A spokesperson from Ballesol Puig i Fabra wouldn’t say how many residents had fallen ill with COVID-19 or died during the outbreak.