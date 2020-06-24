Nurse’s Tips For Keeping Safe at Beaches and Pools In Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca This Summer

In the new normality residents or tourists in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca can enjoy the sunshine whilst at the beach or pool this summer, however, keep in mind these tips from nurses and medical staff on how to stay safe.

In Spain, it may seem like the coronavirus is now a worry of the past, however, you must keep certain safety measures in mind even as restrictions begin to relax because the virus is very much still alive.

The first rule to ensure safety is to keep a 1.5 – 2-metre distance between people you do not live with.

Another tip is to not share any objects inside or outside of the water.

They have also reminded that practising sports and using the communal showers is allowed, however, this must be done alone and in an individual way.

Although the beaches or pools seem relatively safe, we must always remember these safety measures to ensure there is minimal risk of transmitting the virus.

Furthermore, once tourists begin to come back to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, there will be many more people sharing the pool or beach and therefore avoiding large concentrations of people will be essential.