NBA Player Jokic Also Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Hanging out With Tennis Superstar Djokovic

The Serbian NBA player, Nikola Jokic, has also tested positive for the coronavirus after he spent time hanging out with tennis superstar Djokovic.

Nikola Jokic, who plays centre position for the Denver Nuggets, has had to delay his journey back to the United States after he contracted coronavirus in his home country of Serbia.

Last season the 25-year-old averaged 20.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

The NBA player tested positive last week although he is reported to be asymptomatic, and his wife, Jelena, has also tested positive for the virus.

According to Serbian news sources, Jokic had spent some time with his fellow Serbian, the international tennis superstar, Novak Djokovic at a recent charity event in Belgrade.

The charity event was heavily scrutinized by the media as it shows the famous players partying with no regard for social distancing or hygiene measures.

Jokic is not the first professional in the Nuggets team to suffer from a coronavirus infection. Their coach, Michael Malone, recently revealed that he tested positive during the league’s hiatus, but he assures that he bounced back without any problems.