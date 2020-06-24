Missing mountain climber’s body found seven months after he disappeared in sierras of Spain’s Segovia

RETRIEVED: The mountaineer had last been seen at the beginning of November. CREDIT: Guardia Civil

GUARDIA Civil have located the body of a mountain climber seven months after he disappeared in the Sierra de Ayllon on the border between Segovia and Guadalajara.

The authorities first launched a search for C.M.S. when he was reported missing on November 3 last year. They found his vehicle in the Riofrio de Riaza area and combed the zone for traces of him.

CREDIT: Guardia Civil

It was difficult going the Guardia reported given the steep terrain, and the snow, blizzards and low temperatures at the time.

This Tuesday the lifeless body of the mountaineer was finally retrieved from an area known as “La Buitrera”.


Agents from the Mountain Service, Canine Service, Air Service, and several Segovia Guardia Civil units took part in the search effort. Also collaborating were the Alpine Red Cross, Zaragoza fire service and Castilla y Leon regional government Forest Agents.


CREDIT: Guardia Civil




