McDonalds in Spain’s Capital Madrid Adapts to COVID Climate and Installs This Special New Ordering Feature

Even McDonalds, arguably the world’s most famous fast-food chain, has had to adapt to the new COVID climate in Spain as it installed its first exterior ordering feature in the capital of Madrid.

Residents or visitors in Madrid will now be able to make an order, for takeaway, in the middle of the street and all they will need to do is use their voice – no contact involved.

The Director of Marketing for McDonald’s, Natalia Echeverria, in Spain was proud to announce that they are “pioneers in bringing this kind of technology to the public roads in Spain”.

They have chosen Spain’s capital city as the first region to enjoy this impressive and safe new feature, and there are currently 10 of these across the city centre. You simply chose the items from the menu and finalise your order by scanning the QR code.

Furthermore, all orders under €15 will be free until June 30!