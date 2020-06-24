Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Golf is Teeing Off with a Special Golf Passport

ANOTHER name for the Costa del Sol is Costa del golf due to the number of courses there and the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz has launched a Golf Passport in order to encourage local and visiting lovers of the sport to six of the city’s well-designed courses.

This is a partnership aimed at encouraging golfers to obtain the passport which will give them special prices for green fees and buggies at each of the six participating courses, La Quinta, Santa Clara, Marbella Golf, Cabopino, Santa María and Los Naranjos.

-- Advertisement --



As so several municipalities on the Costa del Sol will be vying for visitors, the golfing sector is important to Marbella as golfers tend to spend more money than many other visitors.