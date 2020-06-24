Macro-Operation Against Drug Trafficking Culminates in 25 Arrests Across Costa del Sol, Granada, Cadiz and Almeria

A macro-operation against drug trafficking in the South of Spain which involved 250 Guardia Civil officers has culminated in 25 arrests across the provinces of Granada, Almeria, Cadiz and Malaga’s Costa del Sol.

The Guardia Civil have worked tirelessly to complete this operation which aims to dismantle a network of drug trafficking in the south of the peninsula which mainly deals with hashish. So far, 25 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

One of the most important points of the network was centred in Bolonia, in the municipality of Tarifa in Cadiz, as well as Algeciras and La Linea.

Although the operation is still underway there have already been 22 searches conducted by the Guardia Civil and 25 arrests involving gang members of this criminal drug trafficking network. Arrests have been made in the provinces of Malaga, Almeria, Granada, and Cadiz.