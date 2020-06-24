Joy Division and New Order Star Voices Concerns of Future of Live Music

LEGENDARY Joy Division and New Order musican and singer Peter Hook has revealed he has no work for a year and is worried about the future of the live music industry.

The Manchester born musician voiced his views in an online discussion with UCLAN university in Preston and in an interview with his son Jack on Instagram this week.

Just a couple of weeks after celebrating 30 Years of ‘World in Motion’, Hook said that it was a really depressing time for him and other musicians who just didn’t know how things were going to pan out.

“I have no idea what the future of live music will be from now on, which is really scary.

“I was hoping for a drive-in gig,” he joked. “It’s actually quite a civilised affair, apart from the sound through the speakers in the cars is not great. But it could be fun. I have also been thinking about doing a pay per view thing. We are having to get creative.

“It’s just so weird not preparing for live events. I really enjoy the excitement of meeting people and playing the music. Then all of a sudden, it has gone.

“But we have a responsibility to look after everybody. There have been so many people lost (to the virus) we can’t mess about. It has to be right. It’s finding a way to be able to make it work again. We just have to wait and see,” he added.

Live music venues have been closed in England since the middle of March.