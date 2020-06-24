Incredible 523% Increase in Searches for Flights to Costa del Sol’s as Malaga Receives a Boost in Interest from National Tourism Market

A report conducted by Tourism Costa del Sol shows how an incredible 523 per cent increase in searches for flights to Malaga airport from the national tourism market in Spain.

THIS substantial increase is from data over the last two weeks. Furthermore, there had been a total increase of flight searches to Malaga of 70 per cent with a majority of the interest coming from Spain, the United Kingdom and Germany. However, compared to 2019, there is -74 per cent drop in interest.

There is a great deal of international interest for some holidays on the sunny Costa del Sol, more specifically the main markets who booked flights during June 9 and 15 were: France, Spain, Germany, Italy and Belgium.

The airlines who are offering great deals are Ryanair, easyJet and Vueling. The countries with most deals on their flights are the United Kingdom (822,862), Spain (417,946), and Germany (210,453).

The President of Tourism Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado has noted that this is a good sign of “recovery” in the tourism sector.