Homophobic attack and three sexual assaults in Barcelona during San Juan celebrations

Barcelona police are investigating a homophobic attack and three sexual assaults after San Juan celebrations in the city last night.

THE Mossos in Sant Adrià de Besòs are trying to locate those responsible for leaving two young men with head injuries after being hit from behind with glass bottles last night in what they believe was a homophobic attack.

In addition, three sexual assaults have been reported.

So far no arrests have been made, according to the Department of Interior.

Head of the Mossos d’Esquadra General Commissioner for Mobility, Joan Carles Molinero, appeared in an online press conference along with the Minister of the Interior, Miquel Buch, and other security and emergency officials today.

The police chief revealed the two young people who were attacked were treated at a health centre in the city, and discharged this morning.

He said one them suffered a blow to the head, while the other had several injuries.

No further details of the sexual assaults have been released, only to say they were reported this morning in different police stations in the city, and the Mossos d’Esquadra Investigation Unit is dealing with all of the cases.

