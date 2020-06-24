France set to cut many short-haul flights as industry moves to become more environmentally aware

THE French government recently bailed out its airline industry with a €7 billion aid fund to counteract the impact of the health crisis. Along with the monetary help, there was also a condition, that the industry must become more environmentally aware.

Now it has demanded that all airlines who operate in France ‘go green’ and significantly reduce the number of short-haul flights available.

Elisabeth Borne, France’s Environment Minister said “we have asked Air France to accelerate its environmental transition” replacing up to 40 per cent of flights where there is a rail link of under 2 or 2.5 hours.”

It has also been reported that the government are set to ban other airline carriers taking the same action, in a way of ensuring low-cost carriers are not then able to swoop in to take over flights currently offered by Air France, that will cease due to the new arrangement.

“If we are asking things of Air France, it’s not so that low-cost companies can come along and start their own service,” said Borne.

Bruno Le Maire, France’s Economy and Finance Minister pointed out that companies like Airbus must move towards carbon-free aircraft along with the government’s efforts to develop carbon-neutral air travel by 2035.

Air France will cut the majority of its short-haul flights departing from Orly in Paris, rather than creating restrictions on short-haul flights into Charles de Gaulle airport, as these flights are normally used as a stop for long-haul routes.