Euro Weekly News speaks exclusively with Ryanair passenger recently arrived in Malaga from the UK

EURO Weekly News spoke exclusively to Kevin H. from Manchester who had just flown into Malaga from Birmingham on Monday on a Ryanair flight. He was able to tell us exactly what his journey was like and what evidence he had seen of how the airline and airports are dealing with travellers now that they are free to enter Spain.

“Entering the terminal into departures at Birmingham airport there was clear signage informing that only travelling passengers could enter and that your temperature would be taken,” said Kevin, adding, “I noticed what seemed like an unmanned temperature reader but at no point was I asked to give a reading.”

Kevin went on to explain that no questions were asked by security staff or Ryanair staff as he checked in and no measures of social distancing were observed on the ground.

On taking his seat in the plane “The plane was only 40 per cent full and there was plenty of room for people to space out but one passenger who asked to move was denied. The captain said across the radio that we must wear masks at all times and ask if we needed to go to the toilet. Nobody asked to go to the toilet and as people began to relax, the masks came off. The air staff did nothing to enforce these measures.”

-- Advertisement --



On departing the plane, the passengers were kept on a packed terminal bus for quite a long period before being ferried to the terminal. Now in Spain, the passengers were each scanned for their temperature by a member of staff upon passing through the airport and sent on their way.

“On the Ryanair site there were details of a lengthy form that I should have been asked to fill out with regard to where I was going, staying, for how long etc. But at no point at all was this offered or requested.”

With a mass of tourists expected to be landing on Spanish shores now, we would hope that Ryanair can up their game to ensure that their passengers are fit and well and appreciate the hard work done by residents and the Spanish government to keep the virus at bay.