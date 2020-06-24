Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions from Spain and the UK

Car trouble

Dear Euro Weekly,

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez made an excellent job with the coronavirus outbreak but he certainly has not thoroughly thought through the idea of scrapping 10-year-old cars.

It may be a good idea for cities and large towns with their higher income and excellent bus service for those unable to replace their vehicle but that is not the case for everyone nationwide.

Has he taken into account the fact that a lot of people in villages and satellite urbanisations do not have that kind of service and are still recovering financially, being on lower incomes, from last September storms? Also, those who bought used cars as replacements certainly would not be able to undertake the further expense forced on them? What has he for them?

A Ongley,

Algorfa

Prose praise

Dear Leapy,

You have a wonderful ability to articulate my thoughts in a succinct piece of prose. I would only add to your comments by expressing my particular concern about what is happening in Bristol. Edward Colston made a great deal of money as a slave trader before the ‘trade’ moved to Liverpool – about which, we hear not nearly enough’!. He also helped to put Bristol on the map through his significant financial contributions to the City, which the City Council considers to be ‘Blood Money’! Hopefully, their indignation will be matched by a rapid desire to repay all the money into a suitable charity – Battersea Dogs & Cats home would do for me!

Spot-on amigo

Ken Turner

An education

Dear Euro Weekly News,

I am an American who has lived in Almería for eight years. I am astounded at the lack of understanding that Leapy Lee displays when he comments on American politics. His recent commentary called ¨Blaming a Racist Virus¨ is rife with errors and bias. The George Soros allegations are an old right-wing trope that no Americans take seriously.. Trump´s PR stunt, clearing away peaceful protestors with flash grenades and tear gas for a photo op, has been condemned by such leading military leaders as General Mattis, General Kelly and General Milley, the acting head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. What Lee does not understand is that the brutal killing of George Floyd by white police officers has stirred an awakening of the American conscience. Black Lives Matter is no longer just a slogan and a call for action in America. The demonstrations in its favour have spread around the world.

Stuart J. Cohen

Bédar, Almería

Spot on

Hi Leapy,

I just wanted to say how much I enjoy reading your column each week, as you say, others think it, you say it.

However, this week you are again, absolutely spot on!! Returning from a fabulous lunch, over which, my husband and I had been discussing the BLM and events in the UK etc, fortunately, we are in total agreement about all aspects of life in the UK at present.

I opened the Euro Weekly (your page first of course) and, on reading your column, was totally amazed. Were you sitting unseen at the next table?? You have echoed our thoughts exactly, and those of many others I’m sure.

We love the UK, still have a property there and love to visit but it is changing drastically, and not for the better. This morning, Spectrum radio played Vera Lynn singing ‘There’ll Always Be An England’, yes there will but sadly, not as we remember it.

Thanks, Leapy for keeping it real.

Take care and kind regards

Sue Spencer