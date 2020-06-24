COSTA WOMEN TO ORGANISE VIRTUAL POPUP SHOP TO HELP LOCAL BUSINESSES AND CHARITY

Costa Women are coming together with some small local businesses and organising a series of Online PopUp shops. The first of which begins Thursday 25th July from 12noon. They are also supporting Bancosol Alimentos Charity by donating a percentage of the sales from the weekend event.

As more and more businesses have adapted by having to continue their existence and moving online, the trend is also the same for buyers!

Not so long ago, we found the trend moving away from the local high street specialist shops towards the large inner city stores and out of town massive retail parks. It is now these large companies that seems to be struggling the most.

People are very passionate about helping locally. It is far easier to connect with that small business on a personal level. It really does make a difference!

During this time of uncertainty, charities have also struggled even more than normal financially. For this reason, Costa Women have decided to help support Bancosol Alimentos which helps provide food for people who do not have the means. Bancosol Alimentos distributes food via charities and associations to help the most vulnerable people in society and is currently supplying food to 1.5 million people.

Thursday 25th June, the “shopkeepers” will have the opportunity to broadcast to the Facebook Group to introduce themselves and “tell their story”. The event will continue live, commencing at 10am and closing at 8.30pm from Friday to Sunday. The Group is open now 24/7 until 5th July. You can find it at facebook.com/groups/CostaWomenPopUpShop/

The benefit to the local trader is the PopUp shop will give them that little bit extra exposure and brings the shop to the customer.

Pop-ups are nothing new. They are regularly seen during events or festivals and within beach bars and restaurants. But more recently they have become a canvas for retailers to experiment, launch new products and, at the same, narrate their brand story or journey. They also see live the reactions and questions from their buyers. This is a fantastic way of directly getting to know and understand their customers.

In a recent report on the emerging retail trends of 2019, CB Insights, a strategic intelligence company, says pop-up stores are proliferating across the retail sector, and fast. There is no doubt that pop-up stores have become a necessary tool for all sorts of retailers to experiment in physical retail. “Going forward, the wide proliferation of pop-up stores will shape the ways in which commercial real estate owners lease real estate all together,” says the CB Insights report.

Founder of Costa Women, Ali Meehan says, “There has been a flurry of excitement about our popup shop with lots of people already joining the Facebook group ahead of it “going live” next Thursday. With so many people using facebook, is a brilliant way to get your product or service to a wider audience, support our local Women in Business and build the community”

Costa Women is a community of ladies throughout the whole of Spain. They host 32 local groups, have created over 70 online events over the lockdown and celebrate 127 different nationalities within their network. For more information on how to join for free visit costawomen.com.

Please help to support your local traders and raise money for this worthwhile charity by joining our group facebook.com/groups/CostaWomenPopUpShop/