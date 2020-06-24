China considers Beijing’s C0vid-19 resurgence to be “under control”

China considers Beijing’s Covid-19 resurgence to be “under control” after no further market-related contagion detected.

ACCORDING to latest reports, Beijing has added seven more cases of locally transmitted coronavirus.

But China’s Ministry of Health said today the upsurge in infections at the wholesale market in Beijing’s southwestern Fengtai district is under control, and the latest cases reported in the capital were not directly linked to the outbreak.

Deputy Director, Feng Zijian, claims “the level of transmission is very low” and that the cases of people who were exposed to the Xinfadi market “are coming to an end”, reports the South China Morning Post.

Zijian, added that “the new cases of coronavirus are mainly due to the spread of those who had been exposed to the market in one way or another.

“The outbreak in Beijing was discovered very early and strong control measures have stopped the spread of the disease,” Feng said during a televised interview reported by the Chinese newspaper.

Since the first cases were confirmed on June 11, 249 cases have been linked to Xinfadi, and the authorities have ordered the closure of schools and shopping centres, changes in public transport routes and the confinement of areas close to the new outbreak.

