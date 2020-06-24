Boris Johnson Is Warned Of The Catastrophic Impact Of Keeping Gyms Closed

In a letter to the UK prime minister Boris Johnson, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson warns that the decision to keep gyms and leisure facilities closed would be “catastrophic to communities”.

The government’s decision not to include gyms and indoor leisure facilities in the relaxing of lockdown measure in England scheduled for 4 July is met with growing criticism.

As chair of the leisure industry body Ukactive, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has written to Boris Johnson warning of the potential harm to public health.

Expressing her “disappointment at the decision to delay the reopening of indoor facilities within the sport and physical activity sector”, Grey-Thompson claimed, “more than 2,800 facilities are at risk of closure and more than 100,000 jobs are at risk. To lose these facilities in the midst of the biggest health crisis could set back public health for a generation”.

Similar statements were made by the head of UK coaching Mark Gannon who is concerned about the “struggling communities that will be hit hardest by this”. “We want to make physical sport accessible to all”, Gannon said. “It’s an aspiration and one the government has been backing us on. But between the words they’ve given to the sector and their actions yesterday, there appears to be a disconnect.”