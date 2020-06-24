Blow for leading ‘made in Spain’ trade fair held on Spain’s Costa Blanca

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the leading ‘made in Spain’ interior design fair which is held on Spain’s Costa Blanca and generates over a billion euros.

FERIA VALENCIA and the furniture sector have decided not to stage the 56th edition of Feria Hábitat in September, as planned.

Instead, Feria Hábitat Valencia is staging a new event in November: a commercial platform styled Ágora Encuentros Habitat VLC which, whilst being more limited in size than the usual fair, “will fill the gap until Feria Hábitat Valencia returns in September 2021 as a fully-fledged fair”, said bosses in a statement.

“The decision was taken in response to repeated requests from both exhibitors and the furniture and lighting sectors in general, which had told the Hábitat team over the last few weeks that it would be impossible to stage the fair in the same way as it has been staged in recent years.”

Feria Hábitat Valencia added: “Companies have expressed concern over the complex situation the industry is currently facing following months of lockdown and closed factories and shops, as well as how little time would have been available to prepare for a fair the size of Hábitat.

“Added to that is the uncertainty still prevalent in the international marketplace that could impact attendance by buyers from key markets such as Russia and Asia. ”

The fair’s director Daniel Marco added: “The trade has opted for the return of a stronger Hábitat in 2021 that will offer both exhibitors and visitors greater assurances of doing business.

“This is in line with what is has happened with the industry’s other big trade fairs in Europe, which have postponed until next year ”.