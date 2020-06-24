Torremolinos increases beach security and surveillance measures, as well as increasing lifeguard cover

Torremolinos from June 20 has increased beach security and surveillance measures, as well as increasing lifeguard cover.

The sections that are designated for the disabled are also to be changed to an appointment-only system.

Assisted bathing services by appointment will be in operation until 30th September, with over 20 people in charge of operating the service.

The services that include first aid, sanitary assistance and bathing assistance at the beach, will be available daily, including Sundays and Bank holidays from 11.00 to 20.00 non-stop