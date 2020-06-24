Barcelona take La Liga top spot ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Mallorca

Barcelona didn’t make it easy for themselves against Athletic Bilbao last night, but they secured the three points to take La Liga top spot ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Mallorca this evening.

CROATIAN midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored the winning goal with a close-range shot in the 71st minute in Barcelona’s Camp Nou Stadium, the only goal of the game.

The 1-0 victory in week 31, places Barcelona ahead of Los Blancos with 68 points.

With three points in it, Real Madrid take on Mallorca this evening, and a win will see them take the lead again on goal difference.

Other Tuesday La Liga results:

Valladolid – Getafe: 1-1

Levante – Atletico Madrid: 0-1