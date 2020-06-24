Assault arrest after putting victim in hospital for a week on Costa Almeria’s El Ejido

A 38-YEAR old from El Ejido is under arrest for a beating which left the victim in hospital for more than a week.

It was the victim who reported the violent incident to the Guardia Civil. They said they had been set upon by one or two individuals in the neighbourhood where they live.

-- Advertisement --



The investigations confirmed the victim was treated for serious injuries in the Poniente hospital for eight days. As to the motive for the beating, the Guardia established there was no previous relationship between the victim and the detainee, but that the suspect and his brother, who both live in the area, were known to be violent and troublemakers.

The Guardia said their investigation remains open and that further arrests for taking part in the assault were possible.