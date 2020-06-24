Antonio Banderas helps tourist chiefs unveil stunning Costa del Sol video

HOLLYWOOD actor and Costa del Sol local Antonio Banderas has thrown his support behind a campaign to promote the coast to the Spanish this year by showcasing a beautiful video of what the area has to offer.

The Malaga born star helped to launch the brand new extraordinary footage from the Costa del Sol tourism board by sharing it with his 750,000 followers on Twitter and 2.7 million audience on Instagram.

He said: “Live and feel the Costa del Sol like you’ve never done before. Discover unusual places and explore incredible nature. I’m waiting for you in paradise!”

-- Advertisement --



Visita Costa del Sol aims to attract more Spanish holiday makers to the coast this summer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and people’s reluctance to travel overseas.

The video ‘Vive Costa del Sol’ shows stunning landscapes, beaches, lakes, mountains, countryside, churches, famous landmarks, city scapes and historic buildings with some incredible footage.

Viewers are encouraged to go to a special landing page that tourism chiefs have created that streams other snippets highlighting the best bits.

In responding to the actor’s support, Visita Costa Del Sol said in a tweet: “Thank you so much for sharing! Getting lost and living the Costa del Sol is a dream that we can now make come true.”

Their message to potential visitors is: “Live and feel the Costa del Sol as you have never done before and let yourself be carried away by unusual corners that you did not know. Discover the nature live, live the paradise.”