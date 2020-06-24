American Couple Arriving in Spain’s Menorca Bring First Coronavirus Cases to the Island in 48 Days

A young American couple who arrived in Spain’s Menorca on June 16 is the first pair of active cases the Balearic Island has recorded in the past 48 days.

The couple travelled from their home in the United States to Menorca on June 16 and since then they have been in quarantine as they are the first positive cases in the island for some time.

The man began showing symptoms on Sunday and he immediately got into contact with the 061 emergency services.

-- Advertisement --



The health authorities came to collect samples and conduct the PCR tests, which both came positive for coronavirus. However, for now, the woman is showing no symptoms and is believed to be asymptomatic.

They are both currently quarantined in their accommodation and being monitored by the health authorities.

The Health Department in Menorca has affirmed that both American citizens arrived without any symptoms and decided to go straight into quarantine upon arrival. Luckily, they both wore masks during their journey to the island and when they took the ferry from Barcelona they were alone in the cabin.