3,000 Brazilians Trial Oxford Uni’s Potential Covid-19 Vaccine

Brazil is taking part in human clinical trials for Oxford University’s potential coronavirus vaccine, confirmed the country’s health regulator Anvisa.

IT approved the human clinical trials for the potential vaccine, developed by Oxford University and supported by AstraZeneca Plc, earlier this month. The infection, which is rife in Brazil right now has already infected more than one million people and caused over 52,600 deaths, as reported. It is the first country outside the UK to start testing the Oxford vaccine.

Human clinical trials started over the weekend on around 3,000 people – “2,000 health worker volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro”, confirmed sponsor Lemann Foundation. According to the country’s Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, a deal could be signed soon. He is also exploring “forging other partnerships with vaccine developers” in a bid to combat the disease.