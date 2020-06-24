10,000 EasyJet Customers Form Group Class Action over Cyber Attack Data Leak

According to reports, more than 10,000 people have joined a group class action against EasyJet after personal details of nine million customers were breached in the recent cyber attack.

Law firm PGMBM is leading the case against the budget carrier after filing papers last month with the sheer amount of customers from more than 50 countries making it one of the UK’s biggest group-action personal data claims.

EasyJet revealed in May that it was the victim of a cyber attack and its investigation revealed that the email addresses and travel details of around 9 million customers were accessed, it is understood that about 2,200 passengers had their credit card details stolen.

A spokesman from the airline said:

“We are aware that a class-action law firm has filed a claim against easyJet in the High Court and that other firms are advertising their services to do the same. “This is not uncommon and just because these firms are advertising does not mean they have a strong claim.”

More Airlines- more claims

Several thousand British Airways customers are also bringing a claim against the company over a hack in 2018 that put 500,000 customers’ data at risk. They were granted a group litigation order last year and are seeking to sign up more claimants.

A US court has allowed shareholders to sue Ryanair and chief executive Michael O’Leary for making “false and misleading statements” about its industrial relations woes in 2018 but has dismissed some of the claims made in the case.

A group of shareholders, led by City of Birmingham Firemen’s and Policemen’s Supplemental Pension System, are seeking damages against the airline and Mr. O’Leary in the US federal courts.