Zidane Remains Tight Lipped About Gareth Bale

REAL Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Gareth Bale will be in the squad for his team’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca tomorrow.

But, speaking at the pre-game press conference this afternoon, Zidane would not confirm whether the Welsh international would be playing.

He told reporters: “Tomorrow we have a game and we will all be there, and Gareth is going to be with us. It’s the only thing I can tell you.”

The non-committal words from Zidane come just 24 hours after former Real manager Jorge Valdano claimed that Bale was not in Zidane’s plans for the future.

Bale has not started a game since La Liga returned to action after lockdown and has only played 30 minutes off the bench.

In a radio interview with Onda Cero, Valdano said: “Bale does not seem to care too much either, and coaches know when a player wants to play.”