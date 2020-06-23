WATCH: Andalucia’s first big wildfire of the season burns through 180 hectares of Costa Almeria mountains

ANDALUCIA’S first big wildfire of the season has left 180 hectares of the Costa Almeria’s Sierra Cabrera mountains scorched, but there are no reports that anyone was hurt or that property was damaged.

-- Advertisement --



The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon in the Llanos de Anton area of the Cabrera mountains in Carboneras. By the evening the fire had raced through easily burning terrain to Mojacar and on towards Turre, and five planes and seven helicopters were battling to put out the flames alongside teams of forest firefighters.

Some 150 firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the night to stop the “difficult to fight” blaze advancing further, helicopters and planes rejoining the efforts when the light came up.

By midday Monday the Andalucia Infoca wildfire prevention service was reporting the wildfire was under control.

Firefighting teams remained working on ensuring the fire was fully extinguished on Tuesday morning