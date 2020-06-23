Telecommunications giant Nokia to cut more than 1,200 jobs in France

ON Monday it was announced that Nokia in France is set to cut over 1,200 jobs at its French branch Alcatel-Lucent International. The figure is equivalent to a third of the workforce.

Nokia pointed out in a statement the staff cuts were necessary due to significant cost pressures.

In purchasing Alcatel-Lucent International, Nokia committed to guaranteeing positions in the country for two years and expand its research and development teams in France to make it a resource for 5G.

However, those two years are now up and Nokia have quickly shaken themselves free from those commitments.

Thierry Boisnon, president of Nokia in France said, “Nokia will continue to be a major employer in France with a strong foothold in R&D, sales and services, which will enable us to develop and execute our customers’ projects efficiently,” said.

Of the 5,138 people Nokia employs in France, 3,640 of them work for Alcatel-Lucent International.

The merger between Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia in 2015 was heavily scrutinised by France’s government and specifically by its then economy minister Emmanuel Macron, who is now the French president.