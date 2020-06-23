Summer festivities in Velez Malaga cancelled as virus fears still loom over Spain’s Axarquia

THE organisers of the Concurso Tradicional de Verdiales–Choque de Pandas, has announced the suspension of festivities scheduled for September 19 due to the health crisis.

The Councillor for Culture, Clara Perles said, “Due to its characteristics, it is a fiesta where security measures and distance between people cannot be guaranteed; another option would break its essence and nature.”

So far, all summer events in the town have been cancelled for security reasons, such as the La Cala del Moral, Rincón de la Victoria and Torre de Benagalbón Ferias.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado has explained that “this is an exercise in responsibility and common sense, and that we must continue until we recover the new normality.”